Boxer, HSC 21 Conducts Flight Operations

Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) prepare to fuel an MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 on the ship’s flight deck, Feb. 25, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)