    Boxer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 1 of 9]

    Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Damage Controlman Fireman Christian Gilgious, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conducts an operational check on a portable exothermic cutting unit, Feb. 25, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9542086
    VIRIN: 260225-N-GT017-1011
    Resolution: 4558x3039
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Conducts Routine Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SA Trace Gorsuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    Readiness
    Lethality
    Maintenance

