Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Christian Gilgious, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conducts an operational check on a portable exothermic cutting unit, Feb. 25, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)