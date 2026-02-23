11th MEU Conducts Fast Rope Drills Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a safety brief prior to conducting fast rope drills from an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, while conducting fast rope drills aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Feb. 26, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)