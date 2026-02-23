(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Live-Fire and Maneuver Squad Attacks in Norway [Image 10 of 12]

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Live-Fire and Maneuver Squad Attacks in Norway

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Aron Nicholas, a combat engineer with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, participates in a dry-fire and maneuver squad attack during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Hernandez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 13:02
    TAGS

    Spartan
    Norway
    Cold Weather Training
    Cold Response
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCnews

