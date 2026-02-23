U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Makai Carrigan, an infantry rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participates in a dry-fire and maneuver squad attack during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Carrigan is a native of Wyoming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 13:02
|Photo ID:
|9541930
|VIRIN:
|260225-M-FC877-1178
|Resolution:
|7463x4978
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Live-Fire and Maneuver Squad Attacks in Norway [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Judith Ann Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.