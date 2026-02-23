CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Live-Fire and Maneuver Squad Attacks in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Makai Carrigan, an infantry rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participates in a dry-fire and maneuver squad attack during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Carrigan is a native of Wyoming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)