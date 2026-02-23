CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Live-Fire and Maneuver Squad Attacks in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct live-fire and maneuver squad attacks during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)