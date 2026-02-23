(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Live-Fire and Maneuver Squad Attacks in Norway [Image 3 of 12]

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Live-Fire and Maneuver Squad Attacks in Norway

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct live-fire and maneuver squad attacks during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 25, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 13:02
    Photo ID: 9541924
    VIRIN: 260225-M-FC877-1094
    Resolution: 4668x3114
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct Live-Fire and Maneuver Squad Attacks in Norway [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Judith Ann Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spartan
    Norway
    Cold Weather Training
    Cold Response
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCnews

