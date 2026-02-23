(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold

    CAMP RED HORSE, RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Nicholas Braga, right, U.S. Forces Korea chief of future operations, discusses plans and operations with his Malaysian counterpart during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The presence of Guardians at the 45th Cobra Gold signals the continued evolution of the Space Force and reinforces the U.S.-Thai alliance by enhancing multinational crisis response, mission effectiveness and combat capability across every domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 04:44
    Photo ID: 9541827
    VIRIN: 260227-F-KK391-1174
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: CAMP RED HORSE, RAYONG, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold

    MILITARY EXCHANGE PROGRAM
    COBRA GOLD
    USSF
    USSFK
    U.S. SPACE FORCES KOREA
    CG26

