U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Capt. Nicholas Braga, right, U.S. Forces Korea chief of future operations, discusses plans and operations with his Malaysian counterpart during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The presence of Guardians at the 45th Cobra Gold signals the continued evolution of the Space Force and reinforces the U.S.-Thai alliance by enhancing multinational crisis response, mission effectiveness and combat capability across every domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)