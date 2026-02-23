U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Capt. Nicholas Braga, center, U.S. Forces Korea chief of future operations collaborates with space component partners from the Republic of South Korea and Japan during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Beyond operational integration, Cobra Gold provided an opportunity for the U.S. Space Force to deepen relationships with regional allies actively developing their own space competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)