U.S. Space Force Capt. Nicholas Braga, center, U.S. Forces Korea chief of future operations collaborates with space component partners from the Republic of South Korea and Japan during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Beyond operational integration, Cobra Gold provided an opportunity for the U.S. Space Force to deepen relationships with regional allies actively developing their own space competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 04:44
|Photo ID:
|9541823
|VIRIN:
|270227-F-KK391-1161
|Resolution:
|4866x3238
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RED HORSE, RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold
No keywords found.