U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold

U.S. Space Force Jonathan Brydie, a military exchange program embed with Joint Force Space Component, Headquarters Joint Operations Command, wears the Multinational Force-Cobra Gold Component Command patch during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training, and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)