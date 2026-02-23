(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold

    U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold

    CAMP RED HORSE, RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Space Force Jonathan Brydie, a military exchange program embed with Joint Force Space Component, Headquarters Joint Operations Command, wears the Multinational Force-Cobra Gold Component Command patch during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training, and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 04:44
    Photo ID: 9541824
    VIRIN: 260227-F-KK391-1164
    Resolution: 5593x3721
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: CAMP RED HORSE, RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold

    MILITARY EXCHANGE PROGRAM
    COBRA GOLD
    USSF
    USSFK
    U.S. SPACE FORCES KOREA
    CG26

