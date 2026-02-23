U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Capt. Nicholas Braga, left, U.S. Forces Korea chief of future operations, Royal Australian Air Force Staff Officer Mark Wilson, center, and U.S. Army Col. Jeff Duplantis, Combined Task Force-Cobra Gold space component commander, discuss daily operations during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026.The presence of Guardians at the 45th Cobra Gold signals the continued evolution of the Space Force and reinforces the U.S.-Thai alliance by enhancing multinational crisis response, mission effectiveness and combat capability across every domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)