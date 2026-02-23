Service members assigned to Combined Task Force - Cobra Gold space component review defensive and offensive space operations and operational-level space planning during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. In support of Cobra Gold, Guardians contributed expertise in space domain awareness, defensive and offensive space operations and operational-level space planning required to maintain space superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
U.S. Space Force strengthens partnerships at 45th Cobra Gold
