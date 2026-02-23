Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, addresses the audience attending the Sacramento Mountains Foundation Speaker Series at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Feb. 21, 2026. Ethridge and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, moderated a discussion panel with special guest Gary Sinise, actor and humanitarian, discussing his life-long support of the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)