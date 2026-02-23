U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, addresses the audience attending the Sacramento Mountains Foundation Speaker Series at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Feb. 21, 2026. Ethridge and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, moderated a discussion panel with special guest Gary Sinise, actor and humanitarian, discussing his life-long support of the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 18:38
|Photo ID:
|9541505
|VIRIN:
|260221-D-QF100-5367
|Resolution:
|2640x3300
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event [Image 6 of 6], by Shelley Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.