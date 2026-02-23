(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event [Image 6 of 6]

    Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event

    ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Shelley Bailey 

    49th Wing

    Award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise waves to the audience at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Feb. 21, 2026. Renowned for his charitable work focusing on military members and their families, Sinise participated in the Sacramento Mountains Foundation Speaker Series, engaging with the community that supports nearby Holloman Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9541503
    VIRIN: 260221-D-QF100-8000
    Resolution: 3300x2640
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event [Image 6 of 6], by Shelley Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gary Sinise
    Alamogordo
    49th Wing
    Flickinger Center

