Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event

Award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise waves to the audience at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Feb. 21, 2026. Renowned for his charitable work focusing on military members and their families, Sinise participated in the Sacramento Mountains Foundation Speaker Series, engaging with the community that supports nearby Holloman Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 18:38
|Photo ID:
|9541503
|VIRIN:
|260221-D-QF100-8000
|Resolution:
|3300x2640
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
