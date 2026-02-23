(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event [Image 5 of 6]

    Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event

    ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Shelley Bailey 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, serves as a panel moderator during the Sacramento Mountains Foundation Speaker Series at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Feb. 21, 2026. Ford and U.S. Air Force Col. William Ford, 49th Wing commander, moderated a discussion panel with special guest Gary Sinise, actor and humanitarian, discussing his life-long support of the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9541504
    VIRIN: 260221-D-QF100-5851
    Resolution: 3300x2640
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event [Image 6 of 6], by Shelley Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

