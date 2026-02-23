Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, serves as a panel moderator during the Sacramento Mountains Foundation Speaker Series at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Feb. 21, 2026. Ford and U.S. Air Force Col. William Ford, 49th Wing commander, moderated a discussion panel with special guest Gary Sinise, actor and humanitarian, discussing his life-long support of the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)