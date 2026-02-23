Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, right, and U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, acknowledge the audience at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Feb. 21, 2026. Renowned for his charitable work focusing on military members and their families, Sinise participated in the Sacramento Mountains Foundation Speaker Series, engaging with the community that supports nearby Holloman Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)