Gary Sinise talks military and life at southern New Mexico event

Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, center, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, as part of the Sacramento Mountains Foundation Speaker Series at the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Feb. 21, 2026. Known widely for his role as Lt. Dan in the film “Forrest Gump,” Sinise has been a supporter of service members for decades, raising more than $300 million from his personal foundation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)