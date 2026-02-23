(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCWL Change of Command Ceremony

    MCWL Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, oncoming Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory commanding general, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, outgoing MCWL commanding general on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 27, 2026. Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9541046
    VIRIN: 260227-M-AV203-1081
    Resolution: 5642x3761
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCWL Change of Command Ceremony, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

