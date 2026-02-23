MCWL Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, oncoming Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory commanding general on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 27, 2026. Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)