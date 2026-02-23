MCWL Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher K. Singley, senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, outgoing MCWL commanding general, Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, oncoming MCWL commanding general, transfer the Marine Corps flag on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 27, 2026. Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)