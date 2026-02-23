MCWL Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher K. Singley, senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, left, presents the Marine Corps flag to Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, outgoing MCWL commanding general, beside Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, oncoming MCWL commanding general on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 27, 2026. Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)