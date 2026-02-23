MCWL Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, oncoming Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory commanding general, stands at attention in recognition during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 27, 2026. Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and total commitment to all Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)