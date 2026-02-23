(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ashland CO attends Briefing aboard RTN HTMS Chang

    Ashland CO attends Briefing aboard RTN HTMS Chang

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    Cmdr. Adam Peeples, commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), exchanges command ball caps with Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Capt. Natthawut Sujjamomo, commanding officer of the RTN landing platform dock ship HTMS Chang, following a briefing on the operations from the sea portion of Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington/photo altered to obscure identification badge for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9539437
    VIRIN: 260225-N-DC740-2046
    Resolution: 3934x3147
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ashland CO attends Briefing aboard RTN HTMS Chang, by PO1 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

