    TF Ashland demonstrate operations from the sea during CG26 [Image 2 of 9]

    TF Ashland demonstrate operations from the sea during CG26

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to board a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade during Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9539420
    VIRIN: 260225-N-DC740-1040
    Resolution: 5393x3034
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
