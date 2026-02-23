TF Ashland demonstrate operations from the sea during CG26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, board a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)