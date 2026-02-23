Ashland CO attends Briefing aboard RTN HTMS Chang

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Adam Peeples, commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), speaks during a briefing on the operations from the sea portion of Exercise Cobra Gold aboard the Royal Thai Navy landing platform dock ship HTMS Chang in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)