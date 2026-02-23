TF Ashland demonstrate operations from the sea during CG26

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 81, assigned to the Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU-5), enters the well deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9539435
|VIRIN:
|260225-N-DC740-1086
|Resolution:
|3765x3012
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
