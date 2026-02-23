S4S personnel engage students at STEM event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Vincent K. Spahr, first sergeant for U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S), kneels to prepare a water and effervescent tablet rocket for launch during the Crestview STEM Olympics on Vandenberg SFB, Feb. 26, 2026. S4S personnel volunteered at the event to connect with the local community and foster the foundational STEM skills required to deliver future space capabilities to the Joint Force.