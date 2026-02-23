U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Vincent K. Spahr, first sergeant for U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S), assists students with an engineering activity during the Crestview STEM Olympics on Vandenberg SFB, Feb. 26, 2026. Through community outreach, S4S aims to connect with future innovators who will eventually help protect and defend the space domain.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 21:16
|Photo ID:
|9539345
|VIRIN:
|260226-X-OF297-1009
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, S4S personnel engage students at STEM event [Image 6 of 6], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.