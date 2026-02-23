S4S personnel engage students at STEM event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Vincent K. Spahr, first sergeant for U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S), assists students with an engineering activity during the Crestview STEM Olympics on Vandenberg SFB, Feb. 26, 2026. Through community outreach, S4S aims to connect with future innovators who will eventually help protect and defend the space domain.