U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Vincent K. Spahr, first sergeant for U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S), explains the aerodynamics of a paper rocket to elementary students during the Crestview STEM Olympics on Vandenberg SFB, Feb. 26, 2026. The volunteer event allowed S4S personnel to connect with the local community while highlighting the engineering principles essential to protecting and defending space assets.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 21:16
|Photo ID:
|9539341
|VIRIN:
|260226-X-OF297-1005
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, S4S personnel engage students at STEM event [Image 6 of 6], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.