S4S personnel engage students at STEM event

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Joseph Sarnacki, senior enlisted advisor for the U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) intelligence directorate, demonstrates how to build a miniature rocket during the Crestview STEM Olympics on Vandenberg SFB, Feb. 26, 2026. By engaging with elementary students, S4S leaders work to connect with the youth and inspire the critical thinking needed to deliver advanced space operations.