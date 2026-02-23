(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    S4S personnel engage students at STEM event [Image 3 of 6]

    S4S personnel engage students at STEM event

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Joseph Sarnacki, senior enlisted advisor for the U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) intelligence directorate, demonstrates how to build a miniature rocket during the Crestview STEM Olympics on Vandenberg SFB, Feb. 26, 2026. By engaging with elementary students, S4S leaders work to connect with the youth and inspire the critical thinking needed to deliver advanced space operations.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026
    VIRIN: 260226-X-OF297-1008
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S4S personnel engage students at STEM event [Image 6 of 6], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

