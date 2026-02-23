S4S personnel engage students at STEM event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Joseph Sarnacki, senior enlisted advisor for the U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) intelligence directorate, watches as students construct a rocket during the Crestview STEM Olympics on Vandenberg SFB, Feb. 26, 2026. S4S volunteers utilized hands-on activities to connect with local students, reinforcing the STEM education necessary to deliver secure space effects for the nation.