JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel

Matt Davis, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron contractor, loads Prepositioned Warfighting Materiel onto a trailer at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2026. The materiel consists of rapidly deployable equipment sets that enable facility establishment, communications, and aircraft sortie generation in austere environments, thereby reducing the need for long-distance airlift of supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)