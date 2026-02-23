JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

673d Logistics Readiness Squadron contractors, Xavier Strong, left, and Matt Regevig, clear snow from a trailer in order to load Prepositioned Warfighting Materiel at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2026. The movement of PWM revamps Pacific Air Command's ability to rapidly generate airpower and provides the theater with enhanced infrastructure, robust material maintenance, and advanced command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)