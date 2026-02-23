(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel

    JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jakob Smith, 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation support operator, guides a forklift during a Prepositioned Warfighting Materiel movement at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2026. The movement of PWM revamps Pacific Air Command's ability to rapidly generate airpower and provides the theater with enhanced infrastructure, robust material maintenance, and advanced command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    PWM
    PACAF
    Prepositioned Warfighting Materiel

