JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel

U.S. Air Force Airman Aiden Gonzales, 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation support operator, operates a forklift during a Prepositioned Warfighting Materiel movement at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2026. The movement of PWM revamps Pacific Air Command's ability to rapidly generate airpower and provides the theater with enhanced infrastructure, robust material maintenance, and advanced command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)