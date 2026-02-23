(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel

    JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Prepositioned Warfighting Materiel sits on a trailer at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2026. This effort, central to the Air Force's Agile Combat Employment scheme of maneuver, shifts critical equipment to strategic locations throughout the Indo-Pacific to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 00:25
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel, by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    PWM
    PACAF
    Prepositioned Warfighting Materiel

