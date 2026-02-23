Prepositioned Warfighting Materiel sits on a trailer at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2026. This effort, central to the Air Force's Agile Combat Employment scheme of maneuver, shifts critical equipment to strategic locations throughout the Indo-Pacific to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9537587
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-DL909-1118
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.