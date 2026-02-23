JBER ships prepositioned warfighting materiel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Prepositioned Warfighting Materiel sits on a trailer at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2026. This effort, central to the Air Force's Agile Combat Employment scheme of maneuver, shifts critical equipment to strategic locations throughout the Indo-Pacific to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)