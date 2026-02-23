U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taehyeop Lim, a medical logistics specialist assigned to 2d Infantry Division Support Operations, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, encourages his teammate Capt. Caleb Luquette, left, operations officer for 2ID SPO, Feb. 13, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade company and battalion weightlifting teams competed, with entry fees benefiting the Division Special Troops Battalion Soldier and Family Readiness Group. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9537501
|VIRIN:
|260213-A-BF020-2002
|Resolution:
|2048x1236
|Size:
|742.02 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Champion Brigade Teams Compete at DSTB SFRG Weightlifting Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.