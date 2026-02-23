Champion Brigade Teams Compete at DSTB SFRG Weightlifting Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taehyeop Lim, a medical logistics specialist assigned to 2d Infantry Division Support Operations, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, encourages his teammate Capt. Caleb Luquette, left, operations officer for 2ID SPO, Feb. 13, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade company and battalion weightlifting teams competed, with entry fees benefiting the Division Special Troops Battalion Soldier and Family Readiness Group. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)