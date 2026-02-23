Champion Brigade Teams Compete at DSTB SFRG Weightlifting Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Wood, the chief ammunition noncommissioned officer for 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, strains as he deadlifts weight on a hex bar, Feb. 13, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade company and battalion weightlifting teams competed, with entry fees benefiting the Division Special Troops Battalion Soldier and Family Readiness Group. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)