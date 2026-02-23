Champion Brigade Teams Compete at DSTB SFRG Weightlifting Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Lambeth, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, performs deadlifts, Feb. 13, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade company and battalion weightlifting teams competed, with entry fees benefiting the Division Special Troops Battalion Soldier and Family Readiness Group. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9537499
|VIRIN:
|260213-A-BF020-2003
|Resolution:
|2048x1253
|Size:
|682.89 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
