    Champion Brigade Teams Compete at DSTB SFRG Weightlifting Competition

    Champion Brigade Teams Compete at DSTB SFRG Weightlifting Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Narragon, command group driver for 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, competes at deadlifting, Feb. 13, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade company and battalion weightlifting teams competed, with entry fees benefiting the Division Special Troops Battalion Soldier and Family Readiness Group. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026
    Photo ID: 9537498
    VIRIN: 260212-A-BF020-2005
    Resolution: 2048x1156
    Size: 860.96 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champion Brigade Teams Compete at DSTB SFRG Weightlifting Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

