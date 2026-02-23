February 2026 Dragon Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers Pfc. Eli Barajas, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, maintains the longest dead hang of all DSTB company guidon bearers in a post-script to the Feb. 2026 Dragon Cup, Feb. 13, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB hosts the monthly athletic competition to ensure fitness and build unit cohesion, ensuring Soldiers are physically and mentally prepared for any mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)