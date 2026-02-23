U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, run laps during the Feb. 2026 Dragon Cup, Feb. 13, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB hosts the monthly athletic competition to ensure fitness and build unit cohesion, ensuring Soldiers are physically and mentally prepared for any mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 22:30
|Photo ID:
|9537486
|VIRIN:
|260213-A-BF020-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1150
|Size:
|930.13 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, February 2026 Dragon Cup [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.