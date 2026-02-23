(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    February 2026 Dragon Cup

    February 2026 Dragon Cup

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 19th Human Resources Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Special Troops Battalion, celebrate as they win the Feb. 2026 Dragon Cup, Feb. 13, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB hosts the monthly athletic competition to ensure fitness and build unit cohesion, ensuring Soldiers are physically and mentally prepared for any mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 22:30
    Photo ID: 9537487
    VIRIN: 260213-A-BF020-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1557
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, February 2026 Dragon Cup, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fight Tonight
    Champion Brigade
    fitness

