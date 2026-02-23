February 2026 Dragon Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, compete in the Feb. 2026 Dragon Cup, Feb. 13, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB hosts the monthly athletic competition to ensure fitness and build unit cohesion, ensuring Soldiers are physically and mentally prepared for any mission. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)