Fueling the force: Maxwell's dining facility

Jorge Lopez, 42d Force Support Squadron food service contracting office representative, talks while he eats lunch in the dining facility at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 25, 2026. Nutritious meal options at the dining facility help Airmen maintain energy levels, physical fitness and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)