    Fueling the force: Maxwell's dining facility [Image 7 of 12]

    Fueling the force: Maxwell's dining facility

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Quintavieus Hutchinson, food sanitation specialist, rinses off plates in the dining facility at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 25, 2026. The dining facility supports the installation's mission by providing consistent, nutritious meals to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9536932
    VIRIN: 260225-F-IW492-1132
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the force: Maxwell's dining facility [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    42d FSS
    Maxwell DFAC
    Maxwell Dining Facility
    Quintavieus Hutchinson

