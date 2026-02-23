Fueling the force: Maxwell's dining facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edmund Ballew, Air Command and Staff College vice commandant, pays for his meal in the dining facility at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 25, 2026. From early-morning breakfast to evening dinner service, the dining facility serves as a touchpoint for Airmen balancing training, work and recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)