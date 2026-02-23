Fueling the force: Maxwell's dining facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A series of containers with various spices sit on a metal rack in the dining facility at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 25, 2026. The dining facility supports the installation's mission by providing consistent, nutritious meals to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)