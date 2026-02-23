Santana Kendrick, food sanitation specialist, organizes dishware in the dining facility at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 25, 2026. The dining facility supports the installation's mission by providing consistent, nutritious meals to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9536931
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-IW492-1111
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the force: Maxwell's dining facility [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.